Police are searching for a suspect captured on a surveillance video who allegedly murdered a Jewish man in Washington DC.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. He was in Washington DC installing solar panels on an apartment building, WBALTV reported.

The man in the surveillance video was described by DC Police as a “person of interest” in the homicide.

Police are still searching for a motive behind the shooting. The suspect in the video had not been identified as of Friday morning.

"The suspect walked up to him, fired multiple rounds and fled the location," said Cpt. Kevin Kentish of the DC Police.

Wolf was described as a selfless person by family and friends, who noted that he was a volunteer counselor at a camp for children with severe illnesses.

According to Yeshiva World News, Wolf was married and had a six-month old child.

"He was the kind of person every parent prays their child grows up to be,” a family member told the news outlet.

Police distributed a photo of the unidentified man on the surveillance video hoping to identify him.