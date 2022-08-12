An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday has died of injuries sustained in a gunfire exchange with officers, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said, according to Reuters.

The officers said they killed the man after trying “less-than-lethal tactics” to detain him, reported The Washington Post.

The man tried to enter the visitor screening facility at 9:15 a.m. local time, the FBI said in a statement, but an alarm activated, alerting agents.

The man fled northbound onto Interstate 71, leading officers on a car chase near Wilmington, Ohio, state Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said. Authorities first tried to negotiate with the man, Dennis said, then fatally shot him after he raised a gun toward police.

After the man fled the FBI office in a white Ford Crown Victoria, he refused to stop when a trooper tried to pull him over, instead firing his gun at authorities, Dennis said, according to The Washington Post. When the car stopped near an overpass, the man got out and there was an exchange of gunfire, Dennis said. He said no officers had been injured.

Television footage of the incident showed a man crouched behind a car amid vast, green fields as law enforcement gathered at a distance.