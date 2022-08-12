Philanthropist and businessman Ben Landa hosted an event in support of Lee Zeldin, the Jewish Congressman who is running for Governor of New York.

The gathering was attended by Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who said in support of Lee Zeldin that "it's now or never”.

Friedman noted that New York is the third largest Jewish population after Israel and the entire United States.

The participants of the event said that the community has a responsibility to help Zeldin be elected.

The gathering at the Landa home was attended by IHF Executive Vice President Dr. Joseph Frager, Nassau County Bridge Authority Commissioner Sam Nahmias, Head of Yeshiva of South Shore Rabbi Mordechai Kamenetzky, Michael Henry (Esq.) who is running for New York State Attorney General on the Republican ticket, former NYPD Officer Alison Esposito who is running for Lt. Governor and Assemblyman Ari Brown.