Qatar is causing an uproar after the official site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf state listed Israel as the "Occupied Territories of Palestine."

According to reports, a number of senior FIFA members are on record saying the decision to allow Qatar to host the games was a "blatant mistake." The desert kingdom is known for supporting the Hamas terrorist organization as well as a long line of human rights violations such as allegations of slave labor, and attacks on the local LGBT community.

After Qatar's successful bid to host the event, two members of FIFA's executive committee have been suspended on bribery charges and a number of others arrested in ensuing investigations.

Video: ILTV