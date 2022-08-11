אוטובוס איבד שליטה בירושלים, 3 הרוגים

Three people were killed Thursday evening when a driver lost control of his bus lost on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem near the Rav Shefa Mall and ran over people standing near a store.

A woman in her 30s and a 3-year-old girl are among the fatalities

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah staff provided first aid to the injured on the scene.

The Jerusalem Police said, "The Israel Police has begun investigating the circumstances of a traffic accident that occurred a short time ago on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem, involving a bus driver who apparently lost control and hit several pedestrians. Significant police forces and traffic accident examiners from the Israel Police are at the scene and have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident. We ask the curious public not to approach the area and allow the rescue forces to finish the emergency operations in the area."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Motti Dahan who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene reported, "when I arrived at the scene I found a bus that had run into a bus stop. Sadly a woman in her thirties and a three year old girl were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of injuries they suffered as a result of the crash. Additionally, I treated a person who was in serious condition and a number of people with light injuries.

The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was active at the scene testing a large number of eye-witnesses who suffered emotional distress as a result of witnessing the crash."