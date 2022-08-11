Click here to donate

Over the past several months, Rabbi Daniel Belsky Shlita has been urging the public to participate in the rare mitzvah to help an innocent religious father who has been suffering in a prison cell for crimes he didn’t even commit. Rabbi Belsky clearly relays the urgency of the matter in his video when he states the horrific truth: “His life is threatened.”

The Torah says that captivity is viewed as even worse than starvation and death. Rabbi Belsky is therefore urging donors to save this innocent man’s life before time runs out on him G-d forbid. TIME IS RUNNING OUT!!! Please, open your hearts and donate generously here to finally return this father back home to his family.

G-d should extend Rabbi Belsky's powerful blessing onto your and your entire family. May we never know of such pain!

For the original campaign, click here.

A note from Keter Torah Inc: Any questions regarding the campaign can be forwarded to Rabbi Dov Cohen via email at urgentpidyonshvuyim@gmail.com or phone at +972 50-498-2049