Two people were killed on Wednesday evening in an accident on Highway 5 between the Hotze Shomron checkpoint and the Shaar Hashomron Interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene of the accident pronounced the two dead.

MDA paramedic Dor Tzbari said, "This is a very serious accident. The vehicles were in the opposite lanes when one of them caught fire and the drivers were trapped."

"We performed medical examinations, but they suffered from multiple injuries and had no signs of life, and after the examinations, we had to pronounce them dead," he added.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a separate accident involving two motorcycles and a car on Highway 65 near Kfar Kara.

Three people who were moderately injured were evacuated from the scene of the accident to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.