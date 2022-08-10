Singer Justin Bieber performed yesterday in Helsinki, Finland, in front of 20,000 spectators, as part of a concert tour in which he is also slated to perform in Israel this October.

During the show, Bieber was recorded making what appeared to be the 'Sieg Heil' gesture of the Nazi Party.

The president of the Conference of Rabbis of Europe, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt reacted with rage: "The famous singer slapped millions of Jews around the world in the face when he chose to make the 'Sieg Heil' gesture, which symbolizes identification with the values ​​of the Nazi Party and its leader, murder of the Jewish people, Adolf Hitler.

Rabbi Goldschmidt urged Israel to consider canceling his appearance. "It is unthinkable that a singer with tens of millions of fans and followers around the world allows himself to carry out such a movement on European soil soaked in the blood of millions of Jews and other minorities who were brutally murdered by the Nazi oppressors. Using this movement on such a large platform is a symbol of victory for anti-Semites and it provides an incentive for future oppressors. I demand an explanations from the singer about the humiliating movement and call on the State of Israel to consider canceling his planned appearance this October."