Journey of the Land

Those who choose the journey which brings them to the land of Israel must undertake the burden of answering questions as they continue living in its society. The worry is that there is envy behind the questionnaire. Then there is the downgrade that was made to this blossoming land. That is a study for another time and might answer other questions pertaining to the State and its prosperity as well as its failures.

We must answer the questions in order to quench their thirst, their wondering looks, and give them the perspective they should have given to me. I stand at the head, giving reasons for dwelling in this space while they expect and wait for me to offer reasons for their own lives and choices. This is a troubling task and gives rise to an opportunity to offer a price tag to their lives as well as mine.

As I dwell further, it becomes more unclear, more difficult to be precise in my answer. There is an embodiment and intuition which cannot be explained in sentences and words. If I may say the attachment of culture it wouldn’t do it justice, or if I say historical reminiscing that would not answer to the present and its glory.

The body and mind have knowledge which cannot be expressed, it is in the embers of the mind that aren't connected to language, too subtle for discourse.

If you follow me, I will invoke a word that may give direction towards the answer. “Truth”- this is not to be confused with its simplistic meaning, but hints at a more profound experience of attaching to that which expresses more vitality of being.

This is not the State or the people, as they maintain free choice and autonomy of mind. This in the realm of nature and its natural laws, it is here where I have come to understand this land. Each step holds true for longer periods and feels as do the steps of giants, the earth maintains a deep validation or rejection of each choice and word.

This may be subjective to those lacking intuition, it may be a constructed state of being. I remain balanced in my discourse with other lands, I don’t ignore the voice or its call. In fact I am embedded deep within American culture but this does not influence the experience of my heart. I don’t seek this further than it is due, and the amenities do not hold strong influence either.

This does not answer all the questions and something more profound is happening.

I would like to think that without the biblical talk or the Godly resonance, I would still maintain this understanding, maybe I am self-deceiving, but, as of yet, it only becomes deeper.

Join our official WhatsApp group

So when you ask me why, I don’t have words, my friend.