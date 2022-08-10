The Russian embassy in Egypt strongly criticized Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid over what it termed as a, "a double standard," and "lying" about Russia's alleged "war crimes" during a purported mass execution in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, in which more than 400 civilians are said to have been, "shot, tortured, or bludgeoned to death."

The bodies of the victims were allegedly stockpiled into a mass grave before Ukrainian forces liberated the village, located approximately 20 miles from the capital city of Kyiv.

In another tweet calling out the West's "hypocrisy", the embassy accused Israel of, "killing the Palestinians and destroying the Gaza Strip."

The verbal shots are seen as the latest development in a steady deterioration of relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two discussed Israeli-Russian bilateral relations, including Russia's reported efforts to shut down the Jewish Agency.

"The phone call was frank and honest," read a statement from Herzog's office.

The two presidents emphasized the important areas of cooperation between Israel and Russia, and agreed to remain in contact, with Putin underscoring his personal commitment to Holocaust commemoration and the fight against antisemitism.

Analysts said the call was a "last-ditch effort" on the part of Lapid to launch renewed dialogue between the two countries despite the Prime Minister's image as one of the leading anti-Russian voices in Israel's government.

Video: i24NEWS