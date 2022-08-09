Nazi symbols could soon be banned in New South Wales after the Australian state’s lower House of Parliament passed legislation criminalizing their use on Tuesday.

New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman said that the ban was needed as the swastika and other Nazi symbols harm Jews and other community members, The Daily Mail reported.

“Hateful and vilifying conduct is completely unacceptable in our community,' Speakman said.

The new law would make displaying Nazi flags or memorabilia containing swastikas illegal, with offenders facing up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of $11,000, while companies would face up to $55,000 in fines.

In February, a New South Wales parliamentary committee recommended that a bill to outlaw the swastika proceed with amendments for debate.

“Displaying or disseminating symbols that were used by the Nazis is a red line in public discourse,” Australian/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council executive director Colin Rubenstein said.

Public display of the swastika has already been banned in Victoria, with Queensland and Tasmania promising to enact similar laws.