Three polls published Monday evening show that Operation Breaking Dawn did not significantly the electoral map three months before the elections for the 25th Knesset.

A poll published by Channel 12 News shows that if elections were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would win 59 seats, just shy of the 61-seat majority needed to form a coalition.

The poll found the Likud winning 34 seats, Yesh Atid 24, Blue and White-New Hope 12 and the Religious Zionist Party 10.

Shas would win eight, United Torah Judaism seven, the Joint List six, Ra'am five, the Labor Party five, Yisrael Beytenu five and Meretz four.

The Zionist Spirit party would not clear the electoral threshold.

Another poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 34 seats and Yesh Atid would have won 22.'

The Religious Zionism party would receive 11 seats, Blue and White-New Hope 11, Shas seven, and United Torah Judaism seven.

The Joint List would win six seats, Labor five, Yisrael Beytenu five, Meretz four, Zionist Spirit four, and Ra'am four.

A third poll, conducted by pollster Dodi Hasid for Kan News, shows that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would have received 69 seats. The data shows the Likud receiving 33 seats while Yesh Atid would receive 23.

Blue and White-New Hope would win 12 seats, the Religious Zionist party 11, Shas eight, and United Torah Judaism seven.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive six seats, as would the Joint List 6. Labor and Meretz would win five seats each, while Ra'am would receive four seats.

The Zionist Spirit party does not pass the electoral threshold in this survey.