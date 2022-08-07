Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi has blamed Israel for the deaths of children in Gaza - despite footage showing otherwise.

In a Saturday night tweet, Tibi wrote, "This is what the US and the UK refer to as 'Israel’s right to self-defense.'"

"Three or more 'dangerous terrorists' killed in Gaza now, clearly today Israel is a safer place."

Tibi shared pictures of children killed in Jabalia in Gaza, in an incident that Arab media reported as a result of an Israeli airstrike. Tibi also "tagged" the US President's official Twitter account as well as the account of the UK Government.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials reported following an investigation that the Gazan children had died as a result of an Islamic Jihad rocket that fell short and landed in Gaza. The following video documented the incident:

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, co-chairman of the Zionist Spirit party, responded to Tibi writing, "Liar. We have in our possession videos that prove beyond a doubt that Israel Defense Forces did not strike in Jabalia in the past few hours - a failed rocket attack by Islamic Jihad is responsible for the killing of children in Jabalia."