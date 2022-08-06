fense Minister Benny Gantz today (Saturday, 06.08.22) visited an Iron Dome Battery, together with the Commander of the IAF's Air Defense Division, Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran, and soldiers stationed at the battery. Minister Gantz thanked the soldiers for their contribution to the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

Excerpts from Minister Gantz’s remarks:

“This is the second day of operation 'Breaking Dawn,' which aims to remove the threat posed by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, and to restore peace and stability in Israel’s south. We have thwarted and will continue to thwart terror attaks, rocket and PGM launches from Gaza to Israel. We have hit dozens of terror facilities used by Islamic Jihad for the production and launch of rockets. The soldiers serving at the Iron Dome battery who are with us today, will continue to defend the home front – never removing their eyes from their targets.

Islamic Jihad leaders lounge abroad in restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria and Lebanon. They are disconnected from the Palestinian people and they seriously harm the lives of the Gazan people. They too will have to pay the price. The IRGC [which supports Islamic Jihad], will not pay the salaries of Gaza residents.”

He added, “Our operational activities against the perpetrators of terrorism will continue and intensify.”