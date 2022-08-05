Following Israel's strikes on Gaza, chairman of Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, praised the ongoing operation.

"Mr. Prime Minister, there were and still are many differences of opinion between us regarding [your] government, the way it was establishment, and the job it has performed [but] right now, you have our full support for an extensive operation against the enemy," he said. "The residents of border towns are not second-class citizens, and a continuous closure due to threats from the Islamic Jihad is unacceptable," stressed Smotrich.

"Attack with strength and determination, you have full backing from the opposition.

"The IDF and Israel's security forces: Have strength and [defend] Israel. We are all behind you," he said.

Opposition leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, also voiced support for the ongoing strikes. "My support goes out to our armed forces. The entire nation of Israel is behind you," he wrote.

MK Shlomo Karai of the Likud, a resident of the Gaza Envelope, welcomed the operation. "It should have happened on the first day of the curfew, but better late than never," he was quoted as saying.

And you, our fearless fighters, remember the verse that concludes this week's Torah portion: "Do not fear them for the Lord your God will fight your battles."

"We believe in you and love you," he concluded.

Yossi Brodni, mayor of Givat Shmuel and chairman of the Jewish Home list for the 25th Knesset, reacted to Israel's offensive: "We embrace and support the soldiers of the IDF, the security forces and the residents of the south with the opening of Operation "Breaking Dawn" and pray for their success. It is time to return the peace to the south."

MK Keti Shitrit of the Likud quoted the Torah: "I will pursue my enemies and overtake them, and I will not return until they are defeated."

"I pray for the success and safety of our soldiers and security forces. We believe in you and love you.

"Dear residents of the south, be strong! The entire nation of Israel is behind you!," she concluded her statement.