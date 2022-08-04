The White House reported that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest antigen test on Thursday.

Biden was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid with only mild symptoms, the President reemerged from quarantine only to test positive again on Saturday in what experts are calling a rare "rebound infection."

On Wednesday, the President's physician, Kevin O'Connor said that Biden: "continues to feel well [but] still experiencing an occasional cough...He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear.”