When Alon and Yetty Dukan’s son was diagnosed with severe autism fifteen years ago, they never lost their faith. In fact, Alon and Yetty were honored that G-d entrusted them with raising such a special neshama [soul]. When their next child was diagnosed with autism as well, they immediately understood that G-d believed in them more than they believed in their own selves.

Years later, the amazing couple has raised a happy and close-knit family of six kids through all the ups and down. But recently for the first time, Alon and his wife have started to feel their faith quaver. Click here to learn what happened.

“Our financial situation was never simple,” confides Alon in a vulnerable letter.

“Because of our family’s unique needs we have a lot of extra expenses including medication that isn’t covered by insurance, and debt has piled up over the years. Now we are in so much debt and we don’t know how we will pay for tuition, rent, and their medication.”

“These are scary times for us,” he added with tears in his eyes.

“We would do anything for our kids and now we need...help to take care of them…”

The Dukans have created a fundraising page where they humbly ask the public to help them take care of their special sons. Click here to help.