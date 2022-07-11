Jew-hatred is not to be tolerated at CUNY - or anywhere!

New York City Council’s Higher Education Committee held a long awaited hearing to examine Antisemitism at CUNY. I and my colleague NYC Council Member Eric Dinowitz chaired the meeting.

The hearing was originally set for June 8, 2022, but was rescheduled to the end of the month to accommodate CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, as he said it was “important for him to attend.” Then, the night before the hearing, the Chancellor backed out in cowardly fashion and did not attend. Instead, he sent a lawyer and two CUNY representatives, who attended on Zoom.

Dozens of past and present CUNY students and faculty members lined up to testify and tell their stories about pervasive harassment, discrimination, bullying and assaults that the CUNY administration blatantly refuses to address. The line was so long that the hearing went on for close to eight hours.

CUNY is a publicly funded school system that claims to protect students from ethnic/religious discrimination. The City Council hearing demonstrated that in fact, CUNY actually enables ethnic/religious discrimination against only one group – Jews.

The Chancellor’s inaction and cowardice are unacceptable. He takes a salary of $670,000 from taxpayer dollars and has yet to do his job.

Those at the meeting demanded that CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez immediately RESIGN from his public, taxpayer-funded position and have initiated a campaign to achieve that result.

Here are some astounding excerpts from that hearing.

