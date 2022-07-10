The chairman of the umbrella organization representing Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria announced his resignation Sunday afternoon.

David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, has headed the Yesha Council since he was elected in November 2019.

On Sunday, however, Elhayani announced that he will be stepping down as head of the Yesha Council, in part over political disagreements with other senior Yesha Council officials.

A long-time critic of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elhayani endorsed the Bennett-Lapid government, and has been associated with the pro-coalition New Hope party.

In his letter announced his resignation, Elhayani said his decision was prompted by recent political developments, alluding to the collapse of the government and the dissolution of the 24th Knesset.

Elhayani made no explicit mention, however, of plans to run for the Knesset.

“About three years ago, you elected me to lead the Yesha Council,” Elhayani wrote to council leaders. “Upon taking office, I focused my efforts on continuing the wave of expansion in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.”

“The third anniversary of my taking office will come in the next few months. Given the political developments in Israel and the calling of another round of elections, I want to announce my plans to end my term as chairman of the Yesha Council, while continuing to serve out my term as chairman of the Jordan Valley Council.”