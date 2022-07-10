My name is Rabbi Shneir Vigler, and I am the head of the Jewish community of Odessa.

Three months ago, our community fled from our homes, away from the war-torn country of Ukraine. With incredible divine intervention, many of us made our way to Israel, but tragically, many didn’t make it. Our orphanage we had in Odessa, as well as many refugees, are now stranded in Germany.

These people lost their entire world. They had everything in Odessa- Family, homes, jobs. And now…they have nothing.

Jewish people, it is time for us to unite. These people have undergone incredible sacrifice to do kiruv. After all they have sacrificed for the Jewish people, please do whatever you have in your power to help the Ukraine refugees who fled to Germany and Israel. If one of us chooses to help, it will only go so far. But if we unite, we will truly be unstoppable.

*$350 can go a long way towards helping a family pay one month’s rent

*$100 can go a long way towards helping feed an entire family for Shabbat

*$50 can help a family buy school supplies for the new year

Your kindness should be a merit that will G-d-willing serve you at a time that you need it the most. On behalf of the entire community of Odessa, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Rabbi Shneir Vigler

