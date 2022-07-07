Prime Minister Yair Lapid will, next week, host US President Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel as President. Preparations for the visit are being managed by an interagency team led by National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata.



This will be the 12th visit by a US President to Israel. The first presidential visit to Israel was that of President Richard Nixon in 1974 and the last was that of President Donald Trump in 2017.



In honor of the visit, the Public Diplomacy Directorate has launched a special logo that reflects the extensive security and civilian cooperation between the US and Israel and the unbreakable alliance between the countries.