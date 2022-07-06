Rabbi Menachem Slavaticki, the rabbi of the Israeli community in Chicago, has told Israel National News-Arutz Sheva that four of the seven people who were murdered in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday were Jews.

The victims were identified as Catherine Goldstein, Irena McCarthy, Stephen Strauss and Jacki Sundheim.

Highland Park is a heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago.

One of the Jewish victims, Jacki Sundheim, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel Reform Synagogue who also worked as a teacher and event coordinator.

The synagogue said in a statement: "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones. We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of G-d’s wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief."

"Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades. Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication. ," the synagogue said.

The shooting also took place just a few blocks from the local Chabad, where the shooter was removed from the building during the Passover holiday several months ago.