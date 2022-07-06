With Israel poised to hold its fifth Knesset election in four-and-a-half years this November, few Israelis believe the vote will resolve the country’s ongoing political deadlock, which has left Israel without a stable, lasting government since late 2018.

A new poll, conducted by Midgam Research and published by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, found that just one-third of Israelis say the new elections are likely to end the political stalemate, compared to 57.5% who say it is unlikely to do so.

Most respondents also said that the Israeli Right is more likely to be able to form a stable government after the November 1st election than the Left-Center bloc.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said the rightist bloc is most likely to be able to form a stable new government, compared to just 9% who said the leftist-centrist bloc would be more likely. Thirteen percent believe both blocs will be equally well positioned to form a government, and 16% say neither bloc will be in a position to form a stable government.

Nearly two-thirds (62.5%) of respondents said they would vote for the same party they backed in the previous election, with supporters of parties in the pro-Netanyahu bloc most likely to say they will vote for the same party again in November.

Ninety-four percent of United Torah Judaism voters said they would back the party again, compared to 91% of Shas voters, 86% of Likud voters, 79% of Religious Zionist Party voters, 74% of Yesh Atid voters, 71% of Yisrael Beytenu voters, 66% of Joint Arab List voters, 63% of Blue and White voters, 60.5% of Meretz voters, 54% of United Arab List (Ra’am) voters, 53% of Labor voters, 41% of New Hope voters, and just 32.5% of Yamina voters.