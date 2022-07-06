Podcaster Joe Rogan is making waves for a recent interview in which he explained that he refuses to interview former President Donald Trump, describing his extreme dislike of the former president.

Rogan announced on an episode of MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman’s podcast that he has turned down several chances to get Trump on his own show.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan said. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once – I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Rogan described Trump as an "an existential threat to democracy itself.”

But he also blasted Trump’s critics, describing them as people who "felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him."

When Fridman attempted to get Rogan to admit that Trump would eventually be a guest on his show, as he has in the past invited guests on who have opposing points of view, such as Kanye West, Rogan objected.

"Yeah, but Kanye's an artist. Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn't change the course of our country,” Rogan said.

He later predicted that Trump will run for president in 2024. When asked if he believes Trump could win, Rogan said he stands a good chance if he runs against President Joe Biden.

“Biden shakes hands with people that aren't even there when he gets off stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling... if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every... talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."