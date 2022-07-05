The Jewish Agency has been banned from operating in Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday morning.

According to the report, earlier this week, the Kremlin ordered Israel’s Jewish Agency to halt all operations in Russia.

Officials from the Jewish Agency confirmed that the letter had been received, but declined to comment on the agency’s response.

"As part of the work of the Jewish Agency's delegation in Russia, we are occasionally required to make certain adjustments, as required by authorities," an agency spokesperson told the Post.

“The contacts with the authorities take place continuously, with the aim of continuing our activities in accordance with the rules set by the competent bodies. Even nowadays, such a dialogue takes place."

The Jewish Agency for Israel, a state-owned non-profit organization, works to maintain ties between Diaspora Jewish communities and the state of Israel, and to facilitate immigration to Israel.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Jewish Agency has operated in eastern Europe to screen potential immigrants and assist them in moving to Israel.

The new order imposed this week marks the first time since the end of the Soviet Union that local authorities have curtailed efforts to help Russian Jews immigrate to Israel.