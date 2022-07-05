One person was wounded in a stabbing in central Israel Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on a pedestrian bridge over Highway 4 near Givat Shmuel, as a 47-year-old haredi yeshiva student was on his way to Bnei Brak.

According to the victim's statement to police, an Arab man suddenly stabbed him as the victim was walking across the bridge. The assailant then quickly fled the scene.

Security forces were deployed to the scene and are searching the surrounding area for the attacker.

Police have opened an investigation into the stabbing, amid suspicions it was a nationalistically-motivated terror attack.

"A short time ago, police received a report regarding a man who was stabbed on a pedestrian bridge over Highway 4 in Givat Shmuel," the police department said in a statement Tuesday morning. "The wounded man was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation."

Emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the victim and evacuate him to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan for treatment. He is listed in moderate condition.

"We saw a 47-year-old man sitting, fully conscious and suffering from bleeding wounds," said MDA paramedics Shimi Zilberslag and Elhanan Alon. "We provided life-saving medical treatment, then evacuated him quickly to the hospital in moderate condition. On route he said that he was attacked while walking on the bridge towards Bnei Brak."