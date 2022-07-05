Germany’s Central Council of Jews awarded this year’s Paul Spiegel Prize for Civil Courage to two groups for their outstanding commitment to fighting antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.

The prize went to “Omas gegen Rechts” (“Grannies Against the Right”) and the sports club Tennis Borussia Berlin who were honoured at a special ceremony.

At the event, the President of the Central Council of Jews, Dr Josef Schuster, emphasized that in addition to the award winners, “there are many millions of people in our country who stand up for democracy.”

“We should not overlook that when the opponents of democracy are particularly loud at the moment,” he said.

Schuster warned of a growing radicalization of the population due to the pandemic. “We need a courageous civil society that shows attitude and does not let itself be swayed in its democratic convictions.”

The Paul Spiegel Prize for Civil Courage has been awarded by the Central Council of Jews in Germany since 2009 in memory of its former president Paul Spiegel and his tireless commitment against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia, and his commitment to a strong civil society. It is endowed with 5,000 euros.