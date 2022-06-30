Leaders from around the world spoke out Thursday against appropriation of the term “Apartheid” from its historical South African context with the goal of defaming and isolating Israel by portraying it as a racist entity.

At a conference co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), NGO Monitor and the World Zionist Organization, titled “Trivializing History: How Anti-Israel Activists Have Hijacked the South African ‘Apartheid’ Label to Attack the Jewish State”, world leaders, diplomats, legislators, and policymakers discussed what must be done to restore the “apartheid” term to its proper context and delegitimize its use in discourse about a conflict to which it has no relevance.

“Categorizing Israel as an Apartheid state is just plain anti-Semitic,” said Vice President of the European Parliament and Special Envoy on Combatting Religious Discrimination Including Antisemitism Nicola Beer. “In my opinion, such characterization counters progress made in the region concerning the peace process, instead it deepens the rifts and fuels antisemitism around the world.”

The conference was held in response to the global rise in antisemitism. The “Apartheid” campaign questions Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state by framing Israel as an inherently racist state. During the past 18 months, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International published reports accusing Israel of apartheid, and the UN established two bodies where the claim of apartheid will be prominently featured. These attempts distort history of what happened during South Africa’s past system of institutionalized racial segregation. Continuous misuse of the apartheid conversation trivializes the suffering endured by true apartheid victims of the oppressive apartheid regime.

“The suffering of South Africans under Apartheid was unique and attempts to apply the same label to Israel trivializes that history and is unacceptable,” said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jiří Kozák. “We consider this open antisemitism. By claiming that Israel is a racist endeavor is in violation of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Claims of Apartheid is not about questioning a particular policy, but about challenging the nature of the Jewish state.”

“Whatever the world’s greatest and most unforgiveable crime is in any particular moment of history, the Jews will be accused of it,” said Member of the House of Lords Baroness Ruth Deech. “Those who accuse Israel of Apartheid are themselves racist in that their real mission is to deny the legitimacy of the only Jewish state in the world and if they got their way they would return Jews to dispersion, slaughter and discrimination.”

“Attempts to link South Africa’s past system of institutionalized racial segregation to the nuanced complexity of contemporary Israel-Palestinian relations debases history and trivializes the unique suffering of Apartheid victims,” U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said. “We must acknowledge the dangerous effects of falsified name-calling.”

“A lot of political prisoners during the Apartheid era would have loved to live as a Palestinian in Israel,” said Member of the European Parliament and Vice Chair of the Budgetary Committee Niclas Herbst.

“Applying the Apartheid label serves no purpose other than to delegitimize the Israeli state, demonizing the Jewish people and ultimately bring about Israel’s destruction,” said Former Minister for Justice and Equality and Minister for Defence of the Republic of Ireland Alan Shatter.

Alongside the conference, CAM released a public petition urging people to sign a pledge to “urge decision-makers at the international, national, and local levels to vocally reject and condemn the “apartheid” libel of Israel.”

“In light of Unilever's praiseworthy decision to thwart the antisemitism of its Ben & Jerry's subsidiary, we have shown that we can beat BDS,” said Elan Carr, CAM Advisory Board Member and Former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. “The next challenge is to combat the Apartheid calumny, and we will do that with a carefully orchestrated strategy and a dissemination of the truth and the facts, and that is what we are doing. The anti-Semitic Apartheid campaign will be defeated because it is built on lies and hate.”

NGO Monitor’s Vice President Olga Deutsch commented, “It is heartwarming to see how many officials rallied to denounce the apartheid smear. Preserving the uniqueness of the apartheid narrative is central for the South African people, but in the context of today’s event is also crucial for the global Jewish community facing violent anti-Semitic attacks. Strong message from our elected officials is imperative in setting the tone for the rest of us.”