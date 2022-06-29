A new poll published by the Midgam institute for Channel 12 News Wednesday evening shows that if elections were held today, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu would win the election to become prime minister again if the Yamina party under the leadership of Ayelet Shaked joined him.

According to the poll, the Yamina party under Shaked would win five seats. The Likud would be the largest party with 34 seats, while the Yesh Atid party would place second with 20 seats. The Blue and White party would win nine seats, as would the Religious Zionism party.

The Shas party would receive eight seats, while the United Torah Judaism party would win seven seats. The Joint Arab List would win six seats.

The Labor and Yisrael Beytenu parties would receive five seats each, while the Meretz, Ra'am, and New Hope parties would receive four seats each.

The poll takes on a new relevance following Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's announcement that he would not run in the upcoming elections, leaving Ayelet Shaked as the leader of the Yamina party.

Shaked is believed to be more open to sitting in a coaltiion led by Netanyahu than fellow Yamina Minister Matan Kahana, who may choose to run with another party such as the New Hope party instead.