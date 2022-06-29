Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has yet to publicly comment on his plans after leaving the premiership, but officials in Bennett’s Yamina party now say he is unlikely to resign from political life, as had been earlier suggested.

Bennett is expected to be replaced as prime minister at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, after the Knesset dissolves itself Wednesday night. A formal ceremony marking the transfer of power will likely be held Thursday, after Yair Lapid becomes premier at midnight.

According to a report by Ma’ariv Wednesday, Yamina officials say it now appears that Bennett will remain as party chairman even after he rotates out as prime minister.

Last week, Bennett was reportedly considering retiring from political life, and in an interview with Ha’aretz hinted at a temporary departure from politics.

“Bennett has a very important role, and he has given hope to a lot of people in this country,” one party official told Ma’ariv. “I believe he will run in the election.”

Earlier this week, Yamina conducted an internal poll of the Religious Zionist sector which found that if Bennett does step down as party chief, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is the candidate of choice to replace him, with Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana in a distant second.