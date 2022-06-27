After nearly a half-century, the Supreme Court corrected a legal travesty where seven justices had tossed aside laws in 50 states protecting unborn children from being murdered, despite nothing in our Constitution permitting such an ignoble move.

Even legal scholars and iconic liberal justices who support abortion rights long regarded the Roe v. Wade decision as flawed and lacking constitutional merit.

The laborious activism, advocacy and prayers of millions across generations were necessary to bring us to Friday morning. And the overturning of Roe stands as one of the greatest democratic revolutions in U.S. history and proof that the American system works. The court has given pro-lifers a moral step forward for the rule of law and true justice.

The majority of protesters in large cities this weekend are young people who, like too many liberal politicians, run on emotional ignorance, in lieu of knowledge. We oppose them, but also ponder what this means for them.

As truth became a casualty in 1973, a “national discussion” of the sophistry surrounding abortion is overdue, since we have discourse for less serious matters.

To advance their noxious agenda, abortion proponents frequently mislead Americans by peddling myriad falsehoods, as they did the last few days.

Abortion supporters do not have much faith in people, particularly women. They claim women are not capable of managing motherhood alongside a job, or other obligations, despite evidence to the contrary in every demographic and era.

Most Americans, thankfully, reject this depressing view. In a 2018 poll, fewer than three in 10 surveyed believed abortion improves a woman’s life.

The pro-abortion regime also argues that American women want unrestricted access — “on demand and without apology” — to abortion, funded by taxpayers of all political views.

This abhorrent agenda purposely ignores that many vulnerable women do not desire abortion until the well-funded abortion lobby convinces them that abortion is their only choice. No other options are presented.

The abortion cult actually argues that terminating a pregnancy is good for a woman’s health; this ignores evidence that such procedures carry monumental physical and emotional risks, especially later in a pregnancy.

Rather than abortion, women in distress need hope and resources, as well as social and financial support, which the pro-abortion radicals have tried to eliminate through recent domestic terrorism upon those institutions.

Meanwhile, abortion activists deflect attention from statistics that prove almost all abortions are motivated by social and economic concerns, e.g. convenience. They choose to focus on the miniscule percentage of pregnancies caused by rape and incest, ignoring the fact that many red states still allow exceptions in these cases.

Friday’s historic and just decision is only a starting point. The bravery of a half-dozen justices won’t stop some women — rich, poor, black, white — from believing abortion is their best option. These women need informative resources and facts, including the support of religious organizations and heroic agencies like privately-funded crisis pregnancy centers.

As pro-lifers, we must demonstrate that a life-affirming agenda is the best way to allow women, babies, and their families the opportunity to thrive. If we correct the lies and misinformation along the way, even better.

A.J. Kaufman is a senior columnist with Alpha News. He taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career, where his writing has since appeared in numerous print and digital outlets. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, and is a frequent guest on various radio programs and podcasts. A.J. currently resides in the Upper Midwest.