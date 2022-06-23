Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial in courtroom sketch in New York City

The prosecution in the United States is demanding a prison sentence of 30 to 55 years for Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-partner of Jewish-American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last December of aiding Epstein in abusing young girls.

According to the Bloomberg News, Maxwell had previously submitted a plea for a six-year sentence, arguing that that the government wanted to prosecute her after Epstein’s 2019 suicide "to appease his victims and repair the tarnished reputations” of the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons.

Ghislaine is to be sentenced next Tuesday in Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Ms. Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five of six counts brought up against her following a monthlong trial, with multiple witnesses testifying that she helped Mr. Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls.