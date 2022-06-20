The Bennett government is preparing to press the Biden administration to make a key change to the Iran nuclear deal, in exchange for an end to economic sanctions on Tehran, Channel 12 reported Monday.

President Joe Biden is slated to visit Israel in mid-July, his first visit to the Jewish state since he took office last January.

Sources told Channel 12 that the Bennett government views Biden’s visit as a “window of opportunity” for Israel to win White House backing for a compromise on the Iran nuclear deal.

Under the arrangement mentioned in the report, Israel would accept the eventual removal of sanctions on Tehran, in exchange for Iran’s permanent compliance with the terms of the nuclear deal.

This would entail a significant modification to the original 2015 agreement, which included a “sunset” clause, under which the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program would begin to expire after ten years.

Israel, the report claimed, is hoping to erase the sunset clause, as well as extract a pledge from President Biden, reiterating his position that the US will not permit Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.