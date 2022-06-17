Catalonia's parliament in Spain on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing Israel as committing “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people”, i24NEWS reported, becoming the first European parliament to pass such a notion.

The resolution calls on both Catalonian and Spanish governments to not render “aid or assistance” to Israel and to use political and diplomatic tools to force Israeli authorities to implement recommendations issued by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Spain previously adopted several anti-Israeli motions on the regional and municipal levels.

In 2018, the City Council of the Spanish town of Sagunto voted in favor of joining the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, declaring itself an “Israeli apartheid-free space.”