Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the announcement of US President Joe Biden's first visit to Israel next month.

The Prime Minister's Office said: "President Biden's visit to Israel will deepen the special relationship and the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as strengthen the US commitment to the security and stability of Israel and the region."

"The President’s visit will also reveal the steps that are being taken by the US to integrate Israel into the Middle East and increase the prosperity of the entire region. In addition to this, the US and Israel will be forging agreements set to strengthen the civilian and security cooperation between the two countries and take the US-Israel alliance to new heights.

"The State of Israel welcomes President Biden's visit to the region, including his important visit to Saudi Arabia, and thanks him for his efforts to strengthen the countries' joint interests and expand regional peace," the PMO's statement concluded.