Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the '40 signatures' debate in the Knesset initiated by the opposition Monday and said that the government's fate would be determined in the next two weeks.

Bennett said "I will leave things as they are, we are fighting for the government, this is the truth. The government is excellent but relies on a not-so-simple coalition. The government is good, it is not perfect - it would have been better for everyone to be in it: the haredim and the Likud as well but they chose not to join."

The prime minister attacked the opposition: "You are inciting all day instead of fighting the enemy. You should direct this energy towards the enemy - and not towards me."

Bennett spoke of the Jerusalem Day Flag March and reminded the opposition that last year "in the moment of truth Hamas threatened you and you canceled the flag march."

"We could not defend Idit Silman, we could not stop the person who cursed her from kissing her today - Itzik Zarka. It's Stockholm Syndrome. We will build our own machine that will fight Fake News, '' Bennett said.

Earlier, Yamina MK Nir Orbach announced that he would not vote for the coalition until the Judea and Samaria Regulations Law is passed.

"I have no place in this coalition," Orbach said.

MK Orbach added that he would not vote to bring down the government for the time being.