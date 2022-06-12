woman found stabbed to death in Haifa

A 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death this morning at a home in Haifa. The suspect in the act is apparently her husband, who was seriously injured and located while lying next to her.

Police opened an investigation into the incident. It is currently believed that the husband, a 54-year-old man, stabbed his wife to death and then turned the knife on himself in an attempted murder-suicide. The couple has three children.

MDA paramedics Hanan Zohar and Shachar Atias said: "We entered the apartment and saw a man and a woman suffering from stabbing injuries to their bodies. The woman had no pulse and not breathing and the man was unconscious. We immediately started performing advanced resuscitation on the woman, which included massages and resuscitation, we took them to the intensive care unit and evacuated them to the hospital while continuing medical treatment when their condition was critical."

No2Violence Against Women CEO Vardit Danziger said before the woman's death was declared: "A man stabbed his wife, seriously wounded her and tried to commit suicide. We all hope that the stab wounds will heal soon, but the wounds of the soul will accompany her all her life. The state must implement once and for all the national program for the protection of violence against women and say in a clear and firm voice, the justice system as well - no more violence."