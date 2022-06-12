Teachers' strike: Schools in wider Jerusalem region to start two hours late today

In their latest move designed to pressure the government to raise wages for teachers, schools in several parts of the country will start at ten o'clock on Sunday morning, two hours later than usual.

Classes in kindergarten, elementary, and higher grades will all start later on Sunday in the wider Jerusalem region.

The areas affected are: Abu Ghosh, Efrat, Beit Aryeh (Ofrim), Beit El, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Bikat Hayarden (the Jordan Valley), Givat Zeev, Gush Etzion, Har Adar, Hevron, Jerusalem, Mevasseret Zion, Megilot, Modi'in, Maccabim-Re'ut, Modi'in Illit, Mateh Binyamin, Mateh Yehuda, Maale Adumim, Maale Ephraim, Kiryat Arba, and Kiryat Yearim (Telzstone).

Classes in all other parts of the country will begin on time.