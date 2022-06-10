Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf will travel to Israel June 11-14.

Leaf will consult with Israeli and PA officials on a range of priorities, including deepening bilateral U.S. cooperation with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Palestinian relations and U.S. support for a two-state solution, deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region, the State Department said in a statement.

In addition to meeting Israeli and PA leaders, Leaf will meet with representatives of Israeli and Palestinian Arab civil society.

Leaf will be accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and NSC Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook.