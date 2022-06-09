Multiple victims were shot on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WJZ-TV Baltimore.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” police said.

Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5 that initial reports indicate three people were killed in the shooting.

US Rep. David Trone, whose district includes the town located about 17 miles east of Hagerstown, said his office is actively monitoring a “mass shooting” in Smithsburg.

“If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds,” he said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said although the area is still a “very active scene,” it is believed there is not threat to the public at this time.