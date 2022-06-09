Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach met Thursday evening at the Prime Minister's Office in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

The two issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting: "The meeting was good. The Prime Minister and MK Orbach will meet again this coming Sunday morning."

MK Orbach told Bennett at the meeting "We promised to form a government for the people - we got an Arab nationalist one raising its head in a short time."

Orbach asked Bennett to act to bring the rebels in the coalition back into line, which Orbach sees no chance of happening, or to act to form a right-wing government with Netanyahu and if not - Orbach will be the 61st vote to dissolve the Knesset.

Orbach appears to be giving Bennett a few days to change the composition of the government - otherwise he will resign. According to a report by Kan News last night, Bennett spoke by phone with MK Orbach's wife in an attempt to apply last-minute pressure on him to remain in the coalition.