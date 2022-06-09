Today, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General ( * * * ) Konstantinos Floros, concluded his first official visit to the State of Israel. Gen. Floros visited Israel as an honorary guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi.



Gen. Floros was welcomed by an honor guard at Camp Rabin (the "Kiryah") before attending a number of professional meetings and an extended panel. Participating in the meetings were the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, an officer from the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the International Cooperation Division and the IDF Military Attaché in Greece and Cyprus, COL Yossi Pinto.



The meetings discussed a number of topics including shared challenges in the Mediterranean region. Additionally discussed was the bilateral cooperation between the two militaries, with an emphasis on intelligence related cooperation and joint training opportunities.



Following the meetings, Gen. Floros visited the Intelligence Directorate Unit 9900 and was presented with a number of operational events in which military intelligence contributed significantly to the IDF's efforts to reduce Iranian entrenchment in Syria.



Following the presentation, Gen. Floros visited Shayetet 13 and received a strategic briefing on the extensive operational work of the Israeli Navy and the unique capabilities of Shayetet 13.



Gen. Floros then toured the “Palmachim” Air Force Base, where he visited the 200th UAV Squadron. There, he received an overview of the squadron’s activities and an exhibition of the aircraft. The General then visited the Israel Missile Defense Organization from the Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure of the Ministry of Defense, which develops and produces defensive means to intercept surface-to-surface rockets and mortars. The General also visited an Iron Dome battery of the Israeli Air Force.



Throughout a variety of visits to different bases, Gen. Floros was presented with the main components of the IDF's operational activity in Israel and the northern Arena.



Gen. Floros' visit to Israel also included a tour of the "Yad Vashem" Holocaust Memorial Center, where he was accompanied by the Head of the International Cooperation Division’s International Coordination Department and the IDF Military Attaché in Greece and Cyprus.



Gen. Floros then toured the Old City of Jerusalem, where he visited the Greek Orthodox Patriarch and the Greek Monastery.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: "In recent years, we have built a network of strategic security cooperation with various countries in the region, including Greece. I am pleased to host the the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, for a visit that which aimed to deepen our strategic cooperation that establishes a safety net in the Mediterranean Sea. Relationships with Israel's neighboring countries are continuously increasing and help all of us to face shared threats and enable the maintenance of regional stability.”



“The connection between the Hellenic National Defense and the IDF in the air, at sea and on land is one of great significance. This connection can be seen in various recent joint exercises, such as ‘Noble Dina’, ‘Orion’, ‘Blue Flag’ and the IDF ‘Chariots of Fire’ month-long exercise. I am confident that this cooperation will continue to develop in the future.

“I would also like to thank the Hellenic National Defense for its significant assistance with the ‘Beyond the Horizon’ exercise in Cyprus."