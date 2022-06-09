Bennett arrives in UAE for 'special meeting' with Emirati leader

At the invitation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett left for a snap visit to the UAE, this morning (Thursday, 9 June 2022).

Bennett was welcomed by an honor guard and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed. During the day, the Prime Minister will meet privately with the UAE president at his palace. The two will also hold an expanded working meeting with the participation of their respective staffs.

The leaders will discuss various regional issues as part of their third meeting in recent months. The two met previously in Abu Dhabi last December and in Egypt last March.

Following are Prime Minister Bennett's remarks upon departing from Israel:

"I am now leaving for the UAE. I will express to the royal family my condolences and those of the Israeli people on the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed who helped pave the way for the partnership between Israel and the UAE; the same partnership that we will strengthen today.

I will meet with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, a man of vision and a brave leader. Today, together, we will take to the special bond that has been woven between our countries to the next level — for the growth and security of both our peoples.

I commend the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors for its decision yesterday, a decision which clearly states that Iran is continuing to play games and is continuing to conceal and hide.

On the one hand, we see in this decision the lies and the hypocrisy of Iran on the nuclear issue and in general. On the other hand, we see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue."