Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar has in recent days backed down from talks with the Likud party on the possibility of the formation of an alternative government.

A senior government official told Israel National News on Wednesday that Sa'ar had submitted far-reaching demands to the Likud, including an absolute veto on the entire issue of legislation by the coalition, if one is indeed formed. In addition, Sa'ar placed "unreasonable demands" that make it difficult to continue the negotiations, the official said.

On the other hand, senior Likud members are placing obstacles in the path of the formation of an alternative government and are trying to lead to an agreed upon date for elections and not to the formation of an alternative government.

"If Sa'ar intends to enter a new coalition while still hating Netanyahu - this will not last and such a government will collapse within a few months," said a senior official involved in the talks between the two parties. "Sa'ar must understand how important this is and form a right-wing government while putting the differences of the past aside. Otherwise we will lose power again."

Meanwhile, reports on Wednesday evening said that MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) said in a conversation with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that, as far as he is concerned, there is no longer any chance that the government will survive. Minister Ayelet Shaked asked Orbach to wait a few days with the announcement on whether he has decided to step down. The two also met to coordinate their moves.

Orbach has explained to his associates in recent days that he does not believe the coalition will be able to pass a budget in an any case, and is unwilling to rely on the Joint List in votes on the budget under any circumstances. Therefore, in his opinion, the coalition's time is limited, and he and his party are suffering. Despite this however, people close to Orbach insist he has not yet made a final decision.