One individuals has been pronounced dead and up to 30 injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people outside of Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at about 10:15am local time in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, Germany today (Wednesday).

According to a report by The Mirror, the incident took place near the spot of the 2016 Christmas terror attack in which Anis Amri, a Tunisian national linked to ISIS and seeking asylum in Germany, hijacked a truck, killed the driver, and plowed into a crowded market, killing 12 and injuring dozens.

Four days after the attack, the perpetrator was killed in a shootout with police.

Officials in Germany have yet to release additional information into the case. The attacker has reportedly been taken into custody.