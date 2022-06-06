The Supreme Court has ruled that the Palestinian Authority must pay six million shekels to the daughters of Gad and Tzipi Shemesh, who were killed in a suicide bombing in Jerusalem 20 years ago, Kan News reported.

Yitzhak Cohen was also killed and eighty other people were wounded in the attack. Tzipi Shemesh was pregnant with twins when she was murdered.

One of those involved in the attack was the chairman of the PLO Executive Committee and Palestinian Authority Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh.

In the attack, the suicide bomber received two hand grenades from al-Sheikh to carry out the attack.

In recent months, Ministers Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid have met with al-Sheikh.