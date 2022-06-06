So school children as young as six are being asked to decide which gender they wish to choose.

Putting kids that age on a spot like that, seems to me, is culturally criminal.

At that age they just want to PLAY, and in the classroom, before the all-mighty teacher, they’re sitting ducks.

They are not thinking about sex until you bring it up.

How about this for a novel idea…hands off our kids. Keep your dirty minds to yourselves, and tell it to the birds that men can have babies.

Or this…

You, a gender fluid Progressive adult, how dare you impose your confusion upon a generation of innocents? Why is your problem their problem?

I dealt with this earlier several times, and was surprised to find Bill Maher on our side.

“We’re literally experimenting on our children,” lamented the HBO comedian/commentator who has begun distancing himself from the excesses of the Left.

Laura Ingraham sees LGBTQ activists as child abusers. She says, “The Left has been on a cultural warpath to gender bend our kids into submission.”

So that’s what’s happening in America. Fortunately, our brothers and sisters in Israel are being spared the sort of Woke madness that is eroding our Judeo/Christian customs and values.

There, they still know what a woman IS. Here, that question confounds even a supreme court nominee.

Did I just say Israel is spared this meshugas?

Turns out I’m wrong.

Reading this in a leading Israeli website/publication opened my eyes to the inglorious fact that it has arrived in Israel, too, if to a far lesser degree.

The Leftist Israeli op-ed I’m referring to blames the Right, namely Religious Zionists, as being insensitive, intolerant and downright bigoted against gays and transgenders.

Nice try. But pathetic.

That smear is a terrible and willful misunderstanding of the truth…and the headline… “Israel’s Far Right is no Better than Iran’s Ayatollahs” …typifies Leftist bold-faced hysteria.

Apparently, Leftists are the same everywhere.

Seems to me that while in the US we are stepping into this gender quagmire with both feet, in Israel they’re testing it with one toe.

I could be wrong. Maybe it’s worse than I thought.

But I do know this about the Israelis, and I know it firsthand from my days sharing maneuvers and grub with admirals, generals and cadets at the Army/Navy base in Haifa. This is where they kiss the mezuzah going in and coming out, where the banter is full of warmth and fellowship, and where they know that at any moment everything changes,

They’ll have to put their game-face on.

Their training and toughness will be tested in the waters and on the battlefield.

Their Krav Maga, as we dramatized it here, is for real.

They have no time, no leisure, to worry about what or who is gay or transgender. It’s all the same in the foxhole.

Leave them out of this. The IDF is holiness.

But to answer the misconceived accusation from the Left, I’ll defer to what I wrote earlier:

“Should gays and transgenders be treated just like everybody else, without prejudice? Most would say yes. Of course.

“But the story changes when elements within their movement insist that mere acceptance isn’t good enough.

“They say that to be gay or transgender is something to be celebrated.” End of quote.

Celebrated?

Sorry, Leftists in America and Israel, that’s touting it too far, especially when “transitioning” from one gender to another is being pushed into the minds of our kids.

Totalitarian brainwashing like this…who’s the Ayatollah?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

