Senior Israeli officials from the Judea and Samaria settlement movement are planning to establish new outpost communities in the area during President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel next month, Israel Hayom reported Monday.

In a bid to embarrass the Biden administration, a number of leaders from the settlement movement, including the Nahala movement led by Daniella Weiss and Tzvi Sharbaf, are organizing ten groups of activists to establish ten new outpost communities at key sites across Judea and Samaria during Biden’s Israel visit.

Sources in the settlement movement cited in Monday’s report said that the plan was drawn up as a response to an alleged effort by the Israeli government to slow implementation of the Evyatar deal, so as to avoid friction with the US during Biden’s visit.

Under the Evyatar deal last year, dozens of residents voluntarily evacuated the Evyatar outpost, a fledgling community established near Tapuah Junction in Samaria following a deadly attack at the site.

In exchange, the Bennett government vowed to temporarily turn the site into an IDF position, and to legalize the town after surveyors affirmed that it was not built on privately-owned Arab land.

“We are considering establishing 10 new Evyatars at night during Biden’s visit,” senior settlement officials said.