Simple Shawarma Supper

Ingredients:

Turkey Shawarma

6 turkey legs, or 4 chicken bottoms

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons Pereg Shawarma Spice

Oven Fries

15 Yukon gold potatoes, washed well

2 tablespoons oil

salt, to taste

Israeli Salad

cucumbers

tomatoes

granulated garlic powder

salt

black pepper

Lemony Red Cabbage

shredded red cabbage

freshly squeezed lemon juice

salt, to taste

Techina

Chummus

Pita or Laffa

Prepare the Turkey Shawarma

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place half of the sliced onion into a baking pan. Top with the turkey legs. Put the remaining onions over the turkey. Shake on the shawarma seasoning.

Cover tightly and bake for two hours.

Uncover and remove the skin. With two forks, shred the meat off the bone being careful to remove all the small bones as well.

Once shredded mix well with the sauce in the pan. Add more shawarma spice if desired.

Prepare the Oven Fries

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the potatoes into fries.

Place onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil and shake on the salt.

Mix to coat and bake for one hour, or more depending on your oven. Use a spatula to give the fries a gentle toss once during baking.

Prepare the Simple Israeli Salad

Dice as many cucumbers and tomatoes as you’d like.

Season with granulated garlic powder, salt and black pepper.

Prepare the Lemony Red Cabbage

Mix shredded red cabbage with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Add salt, to taste.

Assemble

Add any components, as desired, to the pitas or laffas. Top with techina and/or chummus.

Courtesy of Kosher.com