Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that the excise tax will continue to be reduced for another two months, in hopes that the fuel prices will drop.

The price of fuel rose by 66 agorot earlier this week reflecting a nine percent increase in the price of gasoline in one month.

Speaking in an interview with Reshet Bet radio, Liberman pledged that he would not join a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I will not sit with Netanyahu under any circumstances in the future, not even as a partner in a government. The same goes for [Itamar] Ben Gvir – all they focus on is causing rifts. There is also no chance with the Joint List who act in the interest of the Palestinians, unlike Mansour Abbas."

"The Joint List are not Israelis, they do not want to be citizens of Israel. Mansour Abbas has not met with Mahmoud Abbas or with the enemies of Israel and he says out loud, ‘I am part of this place and I want to integrate into society.’ This is excellent as far as I’m concerned," said Liberman.